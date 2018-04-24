  • Rolls-Royce Adamas Collection
  Rolls-Royce Adamas Collection
  Rolls-Royce Adamas Collection
  Rolls-Royce Adamas Collection
  Rolls-Royce Adamas Collection
  Rolls-Royce Adamas Collection
The Adamas Collection is a small-batch run of extra-dark Wraiths and Dawns.

Caption by / Photo by Rolls-Royce
The Spirit of Ecstacy, everyone's favorite hood ornament, is now made of machined carbon fiber.

Caption by / Photo by Rolls-Royce
The exterior further stands apart with a new two-tone paint job, based off the interior colors found on the standard Black Badge models.

Caption by / Photo by Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce stays true to its tradition of building some of the best interiors ever.

Caption by / Photo by Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce's fiber-optic laden headliner has been reconfigured so the lights mimic a diamond's molecular structure.

Caption by / Photo by Rolls-Royce
The Adamas Collection features a unique clock with 88 lab-grown black diamonds forming an infinity symbol on a black carbon fiber plate.

Caption by / Photo by Rolls-Royce
Rolls-Royce Adamas Collection is a Roller for the brooding sort

