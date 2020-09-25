Robots, flexible TVs and more are in EVs' futures, Hyundai says

It's really more like a living room than a cockpit.
This is what future electric vehicle cabins could look like from Hyundai and its Ioniq brand.
The automaker partnered with LG to bring this concept to life. Here's a beverage holder that can tuck away for your convenience.
Some sort of shoe system is onboard to organize things. This is more like a living room on wheels.
Seriously, this looks super nice.
I'll take my coffee black, please.
