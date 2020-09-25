Here's how Hyundai and LG imagine future EV cabins

Enlarge Image Hyundai

Robots. Flexible TV screens. Microbe-killing UV lights. Those are just a few things Hyundai imagines will be a part of future electric vehicle cockpits, and the automaker partnered with fellow Korean giant LG to help bring the concept to life. It's one of those concepts that really feels like something out of science fiction.

The design puts a major emphasis on interior space, which you often see in EV concepts since there's no need for a transmission tunnel. Designers can also push exterior wheels further to the corners to create capacious caverns inside. Hyundai's Electronic Global Modular Platform will accomplish both tasks. With the extra space onboard, LG and Hyundai believe there's potential for a "personalized mobility solution." Those are some pretty heavy buzzwords, but essentially, the automaker thinks the shift to EVs opens up the possibility for less utilitarian transportation, more rolling living room.

This concept shown here is meant to hint at future Ioniq cabins, which is the name of Hyundai's spun-off sub-brand that will be home to multiple new electric cars coming this decade. It's hard to miss the massive 77-inch, flexible LG OLED screen that stretches across the roof, and if you're sharing the cabin with someone, the companies said it's large enough to let two different people watch what they want. Audio pumps in via headrest speakers, and while you're watching your favorite show, you can summon a cleaning robot to keep the floors spotless. An overhead ultraviolet light also disinfects surfaces -- perhaps a feature that will become common as we continue to slog through the coronavirus pandemic.

A coffee maker, beverage cooler and "Clothing Care" system all help keep passengers comfy and save them time. It's not clear what the clothing system does, but I'm 100% here for my car folding my laundry or something like that.

Don't expect this kind of cockpit for production tomorrow, but it's what Hyundai and its Ioniq brand will strive for as we motor through the transition to EVs. Some elements, however, will start to find their way to a production car next year. In 2021, the Ioniq 5 will debut before the Ioniq brand continues to expand this decade.

