Rimac C Two is a gonzo 1,914-horsepower electric hypercar

Rimac's new electric hypercar is powered by four electric motors.

Caption by / Photo by Rimac
Read More

Each front wheel is driven by its own motor, providing power to it through a single-speed gearbox.

Caption by / Photo by Rimac
Read More

Each back wheel is driven by its own motor through a two-speed gearbox.

Caption by / Photo by Rimac
Read More

Rimac says the drivetrain is good for 1,914 horsepower.

Caption by / Photo by Rimac
Read More

Butterfly doors look stylish and provide a large opening for passengers to get in and out of the C Two.

Caption by / Photo by Rimac
Read More

Rimac says the car can complete two laps of the Nurburgring with only a small drop-off in performance.

Caption by / Photo by Rimac
Read More

According to Rimac, the C Two features a driving range of more than 400 miles on a single charge.

Caption by / Photo by Rimac
Read More

The torque vectoring all-wheel-drive system in the C Two is so capable that traditional stability and traction control programming isn't necessary.

Caption by / Photo by Rimac
Read More

Level 4 autonomous car capabilities are present thanks to the help of eight cameras, a lidar sensor, six radar sensors and 12 ultrasonic sensors.

Caption by / Photo by Rimac
Read More

Rimac plans to produce just 150 C Twos. Pricing hasn't been announced.

Caption by / Photo by Rimac
Read More

Photo by Rimac
Read More

Photo by Rimac
Read More

Photo by Rimac
Read More

Photo by Rimac
Read More

Photo by Rimac
Read More

Photo by Rimac
Read More

Photo by Rimac
Read More

Photo by Rimac
Read More

Photo by Rimac
Read More

Photo by Rimac
Read More

Photo by Rimac
Read More

Photo by Rimac
Read More

Photo by Rimac
Read More

Photo by Rimac
Read More

Photo by Rimac
Read More

Photo by Rimac
Read More

Photo by Rimac
Read More

Photo by Rimac
Read More

Photo by Rimac
Read More

Photo by Rimac
Read More

Photo by Rimac
Read More

Photo by Rimac
Read More

Photo by Rimac
Read More

Photo by Rimac
Read More

Photo by Rimac
Read More

Photo by Rimac
Read More

Photo by Rimac
Read More

Photo by Rimac
Read More

Photo by Rimac
Read More

Photo by Rimac
Read More

Photo by Rimac
Read More

Photo by Rimac
Read More

Photo by Rimac
Read More

Photo by Rimac
Read More

Photo by Rimac
Read More
1 of 45
|

Rimac C Two is a gonzo 1,914-horsepower electric hypercar

Published:
Up Next
Goodyear Oxygene is a living, conne...
19

Latest Stories

Ford wants to use drones to give your car surrogate sensors

Ford wants to use drones to give your car surrogate sensors

by
Elon Musk's Boring Company tunnel plans put buses in fast lane

Elon Musk's Boring Company tunnel plans put buses in fast lane

by
2019 Genesis G70 will be sold with a six-speed manual transmission

2019 Genesis G70 will be sold with a six-speed manual transmission

by
Roadshow's top five favorite concept cars from Geneva 2018

Roadshow's top five favorite concept cars from Geneva 2018

by
Goodyear develops tire to fix electric-car-only problems

Goodyear develops tire to fix electric-car-only problems

by
You're changing your oil too often

You're changing your oil too often

by