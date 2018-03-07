Rimac C Two is a gonzo 1,914-horsepower electric hypercar

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Rimac's new electric hypercar is powered by four electric motors.
Each front wheel is driven by its own motor, providing power to it through a single-speed gearbox.
Each back wheel is driven by its own motor through a two-speed gearbox.
Rimac says the drivetrain is good for 1,914 horsepower.
Butterfly doors look stylish and provide a large opening for passengers to get in and out of the C Two.
Rimac says the car can complete two laps of the Nurburgring with only a small drop-off in performance.
According to Rimac, the C Two features a driving range of more than 400 miles on a single charge.
The torque vectoring all-wheel-drive system in the C Two is so capable that traditional stability and traction control programming isn't necessary.
Level 4 autonomous car capabilities are present thanks to the help of eight cameras, a lidar sensor, six radar sensors and 12 ultrasonic sensors.
Rimac plans to produce just 150 C Twos. Pricing hasn't been announced.