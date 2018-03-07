Rimac C Two electric hypercar shocks Geneva with 1,914 horsepower

It's been seven years since Rimac rolled out the 1,224-horsepower Concept_One capable of getting to 62 mph in 2.5 seconds and a top speed of 220 mph. That's fast, but the Croatian company has built an even more impressive follow-up in the C_Two, which made its debut at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.

How fast? With 1,914-horsepower coming from four electric motors, the C Two can get to 60 mph in 1.85 seconds to edge out the new Tesla Roadster's 1.9-second claim and reach a top speed of 258 mph. Take it to the drag strip and it'll cover the quarter-mile in 9.1 seconds.

With a stiff carbon fiber monocoque foundation, carbon fiber roof, rear sub frame and structural 120-kilowatt-hour battery pack, the C Two has been developed to also be capable on a race track. With an adaptive suspension, Pirelli performance tires and six-piston Brembo calipers in all corners clamping down on carbon ceramic discs, the car is capable of covering two laps of the Nurburgring at full bore with a minimal drop in performance, Rimac says.

A torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive system also helps improve dynamics, offering the capability to adjust rear torque bias to the point of turning it into a drift demon or set it to be traction-focused for regular driving in slick road conditions. Rimac claims that the all-wheel-drive setup is so capable that conventional stability and traction control programs aren't necessary.

Getting up to speed at track days will be easier with the help of a Driving Coach function. Tracks can be loaded into the onboard computer to provide coaching on the racing line, braking, turn-in and acceleration points.

For practicality, the car's battery provides of total driving range of 403 miles on a single charge. With a fast charger, a completed battery can be juiced up to 80 percent in 30 minutes. A "generous" rear trunk compartment can be equipped to carry stuff and large butterfly doors flip up to provide large openings for passengers to get in and out.

To open the doors and start the car, the C Two doesn't employ a conventional key. Instead, it uses facial recognition to unlock the doors and to fire the engine. The car can also monitor weather and road conditions to automatically adjust suspension and all-wheel drive performance accordingly.

Level 4 autonomous driving, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control capabilities are included. Those are all made possibility by eight cameras, lidar, six radars, 12 ultrasonic sensors and GPS.

No pricing details are available for the C Two, but don't be surprised if it carries a hefty six-figure price tag. Rimac is planning for a production run of 150 cars.