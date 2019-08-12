Meet the $349,000 Rezvani Tank X

The Rezvani Tank X is the latest super SUV from the Californian automaker.
It's based on a Jeep Wrangler.
This Tank X actually has a Dodge Challenger Demon engine.
Lesser models can be equipped with a few other Wrangler engines.
There's a V6 and other V8 option.
It's a mean looking thing.
Off-road lights are tacked on, obviously.
Rezvani says the design pulls from military vehicles.
Those tires are 37 inches.
Going somewhere with EMP blasts? The Tank X Military Edition covers that.
It also has bulletproof glass and ballistic armor.
The rear end is pretty good looking.
Ready to tackle what's thrown at it.
Rezvani calls it an off-road supercar.
A fully loaded Tank X can easily crest $400,000.