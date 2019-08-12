Rezvani Tank X: An over-the-top SUV with a Dodge Demon heart

Enlarge Image Rezvani

Take it all in. This is the 2020 Rezvani Tank X and it's a wild SUV for an incredible amount of money.

Rezvani revealed the Tank X on Monday along with its $349,000 starting price. That figure includes a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 taken from a Dodge Challenger Demon, which we suppose somewhat makes up for the sky-high cost. The Irvine, California-based automaker has tuned the engine to make over 1,000 horsepower, according to the company's website.

Believe it or not, the Tank X starts life as a new Jeep Wrangler. From there, Rezvani carries out its typical over-the-top approach and redesigns it with new body panels that, according to the company, take cues from military vehicles. Even with military cues and over 1,000 hp, the company said it wants the Tank X to be a "daily drive."

Thus, Rezvani spent a lot of time working on the suspension. The company claims the Tank X will drive much like an off-road supercar. The system can supposedly handle the harshest terrain, but at the same time, doesn't make the cabin an awful place to be for drivers and passengers. The SUV can attribute some of its off-road credentials to its 37-inch tires, Fox Racing suspension and Dynatrac axles. There are also optional Fox Racing bypass shocks available, should you want something even more aggressive for the unbeaten path. That'll set you back an additional $12,500.

Once you've hoisted yourself into the Tank X, you'll find hand-stitched leather, a suede headliner and a 7.9-inch touchscreen for infotainment purposes. The nicer leather is also a $2,500 option, per the company's website. Things add up rather quickly when optioning a Tank X.

Bored of the luxurious add-ons and other gadgets? Don't fret, because Rezvani also offers a suite of protection features on the Tank Military Edition like an EMP protection shield to ensure all electronics work in the case of EMP blast. Apparently, Rezvani imagines owners taking their super-SUVs into some dicey areas. There's also a night vision system, ballistic armor, Kevlar armor, bulletproof glass and military-grade run-flat tires.

To be fair, the Tank does start at a price lower than $349,000, but it's an SUV meant for those with loaded checking accounts. For $155,000, buyers can place an order for a regular Tank with a 3.6-liter V6, opt for a 6.4-liter V8 and even swap in a 3.0-liter diesel V6. There's a lot of room to price various Tank models, but something like a fully loaded Tank X will easily crest $400,000.