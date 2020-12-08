These McLaren Senna XP one-offs are even more special than they look

  • mclaren-senna-xp-special-edition-110
Grammy-nominated rapper Post Malone is selling his McLaren Senna, and it's even more special than it looks.

It's one of three one-off Sennas created by the Beverly Hills McLaren dealership.

Malone's is the Master of Monaco car, celebrating Ayrton Senna's six wins in Monaco.

It's got an exposed carbon-fiber body with red and white accents.

On the inside you see bright red leather and tons of red carbon fiber.

Malone's Senna is being sold on DuPont Registry, and it has just 147 miles on it.

The other two Sennas in this series are inspired by Brazil and Great Britain.

The Senna XPs were originally McLaren's prototype test cars, but were refinished according to customer specs.

Keep scrolling to see more of these special Sennas.

