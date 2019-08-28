Porsche's 99X Formula E racer is shockingly good-looking

  • 3049728-porsche-99x-electric-2019-porsche-ag
Porsche 99X Formula E racer

Porsche's 99X electric racer was unveiled with the help of the internet in a streamed event on Twitch.



1
of 18

In it, the team's drivers were essentially controlled by the people watching the stream.



2
of 18

The car will have its first Formula E race in November.



3
of 18

The 99X has an all-electric drivetrain loosely based on the hybrid system from the 919 LMP1 car.



4
of 18

The 99X uses an 800-volt power system, much like the Taycan production EV.



5
of 18

Formula E mandates a spec chassis, but the drivetrain is open to the teams to figure out.



6
of 18

The rear end of the 99X is part fighter jet and part cartoon.



7
of 18

Because Formula E cars have relatively little in the way of horsepower, they rely on highly developed aerodynamics.



8
of 18



9
of 18



10
of 18



11
of 18



12
of 18



13
of 18



14
of 18



15
of 18



16
of 18



17
of 18



18
of 18
