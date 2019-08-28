Porsche's 99X Formula E racer is shockingly good-looking

Porsche's 99X electric racer was unveiled with the help of the internet in a streamed event on Twitch.
In it, the team's drivers were essentially controlled by the people watching the stream.
The car will have its first Formula E race in November.
The 99X has an all-electric drivetrain loosely based on the hybrid system from the 919 LMP1 car.
The 99X uses an 800-volt power system, much like the Taycan production EV.
Formula E mandates a spec chassis, but the drivetrain is open to the teams to figure out.
The rear end of the 99X is part fighter jet and part cartoon.
Because Formula E cars have relatively little in the way of horsepower, they rely on highly developed aerodynamics.