Porsche's 718 Cayman becomes a turn-key racing car

The 718 Cayman GT4 Clubspor is Porsche's latest factory-built, turn-key racing car.
It supersedes the Cayman GT4 Clubsport that was introduced three years ago and offers 40 more horsepower than the old car.
Power comes from a 3.8-liter flat-six. It delivers 425 horsepower at a screaming 7,500 rpm and 313 pound-feet of torque
A six-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission and a mechanically locking differential deliver that power to the rear wheels.
Despite the roll cage and six-cylinder engine, the GT4 Clubsport weights a palty 2,910 pounds.
It also features the front suspension arrangement from the 911 GT3 Cup racer, 18-inch wheels with Michelin slick tires and giant race-spec brakes with 14.96-inch steel discs all around.
There will be two versions of the racing car. The standard Trackday model is aimed at, you guessed it, track-day enthusiasts or amateur racers. It includes a hand-held fire extinguisher and fixed shock absorbers.
Moving up to the Competition model adds things like built-in air jacks and an integrated fire-suppression system, as well as adjustable shocks.
Pricing for the Trackday version begins at 134,000 euros (about $157,000), while the Competition is 157,000 euros ($179,000).
