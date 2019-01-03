Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport packs 425 HP and a roll cage

Track-day fanatics and racers now have a new Porsche to consider when purchasing their next toy. Porsche revealed the 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport, which supersedes the prior Cayman GT4 Clubsport that was introduced three years ago.

Porsche

The car is based on the road-going 718 Cayman, but with a huge number of race-ready charges that render the GT4 Clubsport, sadly, not legal for road use. Compared to the old model, Porsche says it focused on delivered faster lap times as well as "improved driveability" in the new Cayman GT4.

Instead of one of the regular 718 Cayman's turbocharged four-cylinder engines, the GT4 Clubsport uses a 3.8-liter flat-six rated for 425 horsepower at a screaming 7,500 rpm and 313 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission supplies power to a locking differential at the rear wheels.

The GT4 Clubsport has a welded-in roll cage, a bucket seat, and a six-point harness. It also features the front suspension arrangement from the 911 GT3 Cup racer, 18-inch wheels with Michelin slick tires and giant race-spec brakes with 14.96-inch steel discs all around. The car weighs just 2,910 pounds.

Porsche

Porsche will sell the 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport in two different versions. The "Trackday" model is aimed toward serious track-day enthusiasts or amateur racers. Priced from 134,000 euros (about $157,000), it features fixed shock absorbers and adjustable anti-roll bars, a hand-held fire extinguisher, ABS and stability controls that can be fully deactivated and a 21.1-gallon FIA-certified fuel tank. The car can even be serviced at any Porsche dealership.

Moving up to the "Competition" variant costs 157,000 euros ($179,000) and is aimed at professional privateers or racing teams. Key upgrades include an adjustable brake-balance system, adjustable shock absorbers, a larger 30.4-gallon fuel tank, a lightweight lithium-ion battery, built-in air jacks, automatic fire-suppression and a quick-release steering wheel borrowed from the 911 GT3 R.

In an interesting touch, Porsche has also worked to ensure the new racing car is as sustainable as possible. The doors and rear wing are made from renewable materials, specifically an "organic fiber mix" that Porsche says is made from byproducts like flax and hemp.

Porsche sold 421 units of the old Cayman GT4 Clubsport and said it hopes to sell even more of the new version. The automaker is taking orders now, with the first race cars set to be delivered in February.