Porsche Vision Gran Turismo concept: Electric monster stars for Gran Turismo 7

PlayStation's Gran Turismo 7 is in for a real treat with this latest Vision Gran Turismo concept.
This is the Porsche Vision Gran Turismo concept.
It won't be made for the real world.
The car will be exclusive to Gran Turismo 7, the upcoming title for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.
It's a gorgeous design that blends a lot of great Porsche characteristics.
The rear has big 911 vibes.
The body sort of sculpts around the tires, which looks great from this above shot.
Seriously, these graphics are something else for a video game.
We can't wait to take the car for a spin.
The electric powertrain makes a whopping 1,100 horsepower!
