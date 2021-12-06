/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

Porsche Vision Gran Turismo concept: Electric monster stars for Gran Turismo 7

PlayStation's Gran Turismo 7 is in for a real treat with this latest Vision Gran Turismo concept.

sean-szymkowski-headshot
Sean Szymkowski
Porsche Vision Gran Turismo concept
1 of 28 Porsche

This is the Porsche Vision Gran Turismo concept.

Porsche Vision Gran Turismo concept
2 of 28 Porsche

It won't be made for the real world.

Porsche Vision Gran Turismo concept
3 of 28 Porsche

The car will be exclusive to Gran Turismo 7, the upcoming title for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Porsche Vision Gran Turismo concept
4 of 28 Porsche

It's a gorgeous design that blends a lot of great Porsche characteristics.

Porsche Vision Gran Turismo concept
5 of 28 Porsche

The rear has big 911 vibes.

Porsche Vision Gran Turismo concept
6 of 28 Porsche

The body sort of sculpts around the tires, which looks great from this above shot.

Porsche Vision Gran Turismo concept
7 of 28 Porsche

Seriously, these graphics are something else for a video game.

Porsche Vision Gran Turismo concept
8 of 28 Porsche

We can't wait to take the car for a spin.

Porsche Vision Gran Turismo concept
9 of 28 Porsche

The electric powertrain makes a whopping 1,100 horsepower!

Porsche Vision Gran Turismo concept
10 of 28 Porsche

Keep scrolling for more of the Porsche Vision Gran Turismo concept!

Porsche Vision Gran Turismo concept
11 of 28 Porsche
Porsche Vision Gran Turismo concept
12 of 28 Porsche
Porsche Vision Gran Turismo concept
13 of 28 Porsche
Porsche Vision Gran Turismo concept
14 of 28 Porsche
Porsche Vision Gran Turismo concept
15 of 28 Porsche
Porsche Vision Gran Turismo concept
16 of 28 Porsche
Porsche Vision Gran Turismo concept
17 of 28 Porsche
Porsche Vision Gran Turismo concept
18 of 28 Porsche
Porsche Vision Gran Turismo concept
19 of 28 Porsche
Porsche Vision Gran Turismo concept
20 of 28 Porsche
Porsche Vision Gran Turismo concept
21 of 28 Porsche
Porsche Vision Gran Turismo concept
22 of 28 Porsche
Porsche Vision Gran Turismo concept
23 of 28 Porsche
Porsche Vision Gran Turismo concept
24 of 28 Porsche
Porsche Vision Gran Turismo concept
25 of 28 Porsche
Porsche Vision Gran Turismo concept
26 of 28 Porsche
Porsche Vision Gran Turismo concept
27 of 28 Porsche
Porsche Vision Gran Turismo concept
28 of 28 Porsche

More Galleries

The best games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The best games on Nintendo Switch

41 Photos
The 23 best Christmas movies and where to watch them

More Galleries

The 23 best Christmas movies and where to watch them

23 Photos
Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

More Galleries

Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

67 Photos
Spooky space shots show creepy side of the cosmos

More Galleries

Spooky space shots show creepy side of the cosmos

29 Photos
2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

More Galleries

2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

65 Photos
The 51 best VR games

More Galleries

The 51 best VR games

53 Photos
Best dating apps of 2021

More Galleries

Best dating apps of 2021

13 Photos