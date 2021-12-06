Porsche Vision Gran Turismo concept stuns as a digital-only delight

Porsche's a relative newcomer to Polyphony Digital and PlayStation's Gran Turismo series, but it's ready to make a splash when it comes to the latest iteration, Gran Turismo 7. On Monday, Porsche officially revealed its Vision Gran Turismo concept, which it designed exclusively for the new video game.

The "Vision Gran Turismo" project remains an amazing creative outlet for automotive designers to create something without boundaries. After all, these are digital machines never meant for reality. With that, Porsche said it was able to mold the old and new, with Taycan elements in the front, and nods to the 911 at the rear. The car's also incredibly low-slung with a fantastic height-to-width ratio. The digital sheet metal seems to melt away while it makes room for large wheel arches and flying-buttresslike elements over the rear deck. Even though it's only meant for Gran Turismo, it certainly doesn't feel too conceptual.

The interior features a purpose-built layout with a fancy, curved hologram cluster that appears to float above the steering wheel. Again, designers approached the Vision Gran Turismo concept as if it were going to be a real thing in material selection, too. Every rendering includes a material meant to decrease weight in the name of performance. It's also entirely vegan, Porsche said. Still, the cockpit feels down-to-earth with a proper racing wheel and knobs to control various vehicle functions.

As for performance, the Porsche Vision Gran Turismo concept is totally electric and sports an 87-kilowatt-hour battery pack with enough juice to provide 1,237 horsepower with overboost and launch control activated. Otherwise, there's only 1,100 hp available. Stomping the accelerator takes the car from 0 to 62 mph in just 2.1 seconds. All of that power flows to all four wheels via an all-wheel drive system, and Porsche imagines this powertrain does 500 miles on a charge.

I know I can't wait to take the machine for a spin in Gran Turismo 7, and the game's release date of March 4, 2022 can't come soon enough.