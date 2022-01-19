/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
The Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo is the EV of our dreams

Europe will get an uncladded Taycan wagon in all sorts of different flavors.

porsche-taycan-sport-turismo-110
Porsche unveiled more versions of the Taycan Sport Turismo wagon.

While the US will only get the Sport Turismo in GTS form, Europe will get everything from the base Taycan to the Taycan Turbo S.

The Sport Turismo has more headroom and cargo space than the Taycan sedan.

The Taycan 4S Sport Turismo has the longest range out of the lineup.

It's available with an electrochromic sunroof.

The interior is basically identical to the Cross Turismo's.

The Sport Turismo will be on sale in Europe in March.

