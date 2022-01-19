More Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo wagon models unveiled for Europe

Enlarge Image Porsche

Maybe more than any other automaker, Porsche is working hard to save the wagons. First up was the Panamera Sport Turismo that debuted in 2017, which has been a pretty slow seller despite being available in every engine configuration and trim level. Early 2021 saw the debut of the Taycan Cross Turismo, a (slightly) lifted and clad wagon version of Porsche's first EV that's already been a major success. But a couple months ago Porsche unveiled the Sport Turismo version of the Taycan in GTS form, essentially a Cross Turismo sans lift and body cladding. Now Porsche is showing off all the other versions of Taycan Sport Turismo, none of which will come to the US.

All of the new Sport Turismo models are just what we expected. The Sport Turismo will be available in base Taycan, Taycan 4S, Taycan Turbo and Taycan Turbo S guises, in addition to the already revealed GTS. Apart from the GTS trim, which is only offered on the Sport Turismo, that matches the Cross Turismo lineup with one exception: While the base Cross Turismo is the all-wheel-drive Taycan 4, the entry-level Taycan Sport Turismo is rear-wheel drive.

The Taycan and Taycan 4S models are offered with two different battery pack sizes, the standard being 79.2 kilowatt hours and the optional Performance Battery Plus being 93.4 kWh, while the rest of the lineup only gets the larger pack. With the big pack the base Taycan Sport Turismo makes the same 469 horsepower as the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo, but without it the car has the same 402 hp as the rear-drive Taycan sedan. Porsche says the Taycan 4S Sport Turismo has the longest range out of the lineup at 309 miles on the European WLTP cycle, while as you'd expect the 750-hp Turbo S is the quickest with a 0-to-62-mph time of 2.8 seconds.

Porsche says the Sport Turismo has 1.8 inches more headroom for rear passengers than the Taycan sedan, its hatchback cargo area opening is larger than the sedan's trunk and it has more luggage space. It's also available with an awesome new electrochromic sunroof that first debuted on the GTS, which is divided into nine individually controlled sections.

The new versions of the Taycan Sport Turismo will launch in Europe this March, following the GTS by a few weeks. As for customers in the US, the Taycan GTS Sport Turismo is available to order now with deliveries beginning in the second quarter of 2022.