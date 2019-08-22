Here's your best look yet at the Porsche Taycan's interior

Porsche on Thursday unveiled a series of sketches and renderings detailing the Taycan's interior.
The sketches don't leave much to the imagination.
But this preview really hits home in the renderings, which look like true-to-life photographs.
First and foremost, it looks pretty darn similar to both the current Porsche 911 and every one before it -- one of Porsche's goals.
In the middle is a 10.9-inch infotainment screen and a smaller, optional infotainment screen across from the passenger, blending into the first in a single band of glass.
There's a 16.8-inch screen where the gauge cluster should be, with four modes on offer.