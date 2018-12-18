Porsche is releasing T versions of the 718 Boxster and Cayman

  • porsche-718-t-014
  • porsche-718-t-013
  • porsche-718-t-001
  • porsche-718-t-002
  • porsche-718-t-003
  • porsche-718-t-008
  • porsche-718-t-004
  • porsche-718-t-005
  • porsche-718-t-012
  • porsche-718-t-007
  • porsche-718-t-010
  • porsche-718-t-011
  • porsche-718-t-016
  • porsche-718-t-017

Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman T

The 718 Boxster and Cayman represent the most affordable way for enthusiasts to get into a new Porsche.

Published:Caption:Photo:PorscheRead the article
1
of 14

Where once buyers would have had to spend a chunk of change on options to get a truly driver-focused car, now they can opt for Porsche's excellent T trim level.

Published:Caption:Photo:PorscheRead the article
2
of 14

The T trim level cherry-picks the best options for drivers and eliminates a lot of unnecessary weight while keeping things affordable by basing it on the standard car, rather than the S trim.

Published:Caption:Photo:PorscheRead the article
3
of 14

The T trim gives drivers standard PASM, Sport Chrono and an excellent six-speed manual gearbox with a mechanical locking diff and Porsche Torque Vectoring.

Published:Caption:Photo:PorscheRead the article
4
of 14

Hard-core buyers can choose to delete the stereo, and other creature comforts, though with only the 718's flat-four to listen to, we'd leave the radio in place.

Published:Caption:Photo:PorscheRead the article
5
of 14

The T trim is identifiable primarily by a few minor decals and gray mirror caps.

Published:Caption:Photo:PorscheRead the article
6
of 14

T buyers will have to satisfy themselves with the 300-horsepower output of the base 718 engine, rather than the 350 horsepower you get in the S.

Published:Caption:Photo:PorscheRead the article
7
of 14

Porsche sports car nerds will be especially enamored with the classic fabric strap door pulls as found on many of Porsche's best GT cars.

Published:Caption:Photo:PorscheRead the article
8
of 14

Published:Photo:PorscheRead the article
9
of 14

Published:Photo:PorscheRead the article
10
of 14

Published:Photo:PorscheRead the article
11
of 14

Published:Photo:PorscheRead the article
12
of 14

Published:Photo:PorscheRead the article
13
of 14

Published:Photo:PorscheRead the article
14
of 14
Now Reading

Porsche is releasing T versions of the 718 Boxster and Cayman

Up Next

The 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S hits the Hockenheimring circuit

Latest Stories

It's a holiday miracle, Porsche is making T versions of the 718 Boxster and Cayman

It's a holiday miracle, Porsche is making T versions of the 718 Boxster and Cayman

by
Anthony Levandowski starts Pronto.ai, claims to drive hands-free across the US

Anthony Levandowski starts Pronto.ai, claims to drive hands-free across the US

by
Nio ES6: a 317-mile electric SUV with a swappable battery

Nio ES6: a 317-mile electric SUV with a swappable battery

by
VW estimates 342-mile electric range from I.D. hatchback, pricing near diesels

VW estimates 342-mile electric range from I.D. hatchback, pricing near diesels

by
AutoComplete: Land Rover is teasing brand-new Defender replacement

AutoComplete: Land Rover is teasing brand-new Defender replacement

1:02