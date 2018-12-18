Porsche is releasing T versions of the 718 Boxster and Cayman

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
The 718 Boxster and Cayman represent the most affordable way for enthusiasts to get into a new Porsche.
Where once buyers would have had to spend a chunk of change on options to get a truly driver-focused car, now they can opt for Porsche's excellent T trim level.
The T trim level cherry-picks the best options for drivers and eliminates a lot of unnecessary weight while keeping things affordable by basing it on the standard car, rather than the S trim.
The T trim gives drivers standard PASM, Sport Chrono and an excellent six-speed manual gearbox with a mechanical locking diff and Porsche Torque Vectoring.
Hard-core buyers can choose to delete the stereo, and other creature comforts, though with only the 718's flat-four to listen to, we'd leave the radio in place.
The T trim is identifiable primarily by a few minor decals and gray mirror caps.
T buyers will have to satisfy themselves with the 300-horsepower output of the base 718 engine, rather than the 350 horsepower you get in the S.
Porsche sports car nerds will be especially enamored with the classic fabric strap door pulls as found on many of Porsche's best GT cars.