Porsche's Project Gold took 18 months of dedicated work

Project Gold is a one-for-one recreation of a 993-generation Porsche 911 Turbo, two full decades after the 993 finished production.    

The body shell is original, complete with Turbo S air intake inlets, but just about every other part slapped on the final product is brand-new.    

The entire project took a year and a half from start to finish.    

First, the automaker took the stripped-down 993 shell and applied the same kind of corrosion protection and painting methods that it uses on new production vehicles.    

From there, the car went to the Porsche Classic restoration center in Germany for reassembly.     

Given the car's name, it shouldn't come as a surprise that both the interior and exterior are absolutely littered with gold.     

Gold stitching adorns just about every piece of the interior, from the seats to the dashboard panels.     

What isn't covered in gold is trimmed with carbon fiber, from the dashboard to the spoiler out back.     

Porsche's Exclusive team, which helped craft the 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series, was on hand to help guide the interior reassembly.     

Keep on scrolling to watch the entire build process take place from start to finish!

