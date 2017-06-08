2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series is a 607-hp golden wonder

Porsche loves variety. One look at the company's website shows a veritable cornucopia of 911 models, but there's always room for one more.

Enter the 2018 Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series. This limited-edition model takes the standard 911 Turbo S -- a bonkers car by any measure -- and ratchets both the show and the go up to 11. Its 3.8-liter, twin-turbocharged H6 puts out 607 horsepower, which is 27 more than the regular Turbo S. Torque remains unchanged at 553 pound-feet.

Enlarge Image Porsche

Mated to an all-wheel drive system and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, the Turbo S Exclusive Series will rocket to 60 mph in 2.8 seconds, which is no different than the regular Turbo S. But the trip to 124 mph takes just 9.6 seconds, which is 0.3 seconds quicker. On the track (you'd be insane to try this anywhere else), it'll hit 205 mph.

The exterior of the 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series sports a slightly ostentatious Golden Yellow Metallic paint job, punctuated with carbon fiber on the trunk lid, roof and side skirts. Out back, there's a new rear fascia, a strong rear wing and black tailpipes. The fenders sport plates that play up the car's limited status. The car is available in other colors, too, but come on -- you know you want it in gold.

The interior is just as unique as the exterior. Perforated leather sports seats feature Golden Yellow Metallic stripes and contrast stitching on the headrests. The color also makes its way into the headliner, while actual copper thread makes its way into the carbon fiber trim.

So how much is all this going to cost? The starting price of the 2018 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series is $257,500, a premium of $66,800 over the standard, $190,700 Turbo S. If you still have some money left over, you can drop another $6,324 on a five-piece Porsche luggage set designed to match the car, which will only be available for owners of the car. With only 500 units available, the 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series won't be on sale for long.