/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

Porsche's Paint to Sample produces some amazing colors

There are now over 160 preapproved colors on offer across the Porsche model range.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
porsche-paint-to-sample-colors-110
1 of 15 Porsche

Porsche is making it even easier to order cars in Paint to Sample colors.

porsche-paint-to-sample-colors-111
2 of 15 Porsche

Now over 160 total approved colors are available.

porsche-paint-to-sample-colors-112
3 of 15 Porsche

Prices range from $11,430 to $12,830.

porsche-paint-to-sample-colors-113
4 of 15 Porsche

Most PTS colors are historic shades used on past models.

porsche-paint-to-sample-colors-124
5 of 15 Porsche

Production for the 911 used to be capped at 5 PTS cars a day, but that's been expanded to 20 a day.

porsche-paint-to-sample-colors-117
6 of 15 Porsche

Every car that Porsche makes is now available with PTS.

porsche-paint-to-sample-colors-114
7 of 15 Porsche

Paint to Sample Plus lets customers create bespoke colors.

porsche-paint-to-sample-colors-115
8 of 15 Porsche

PTS Plus requires up to 11 months of feasibility testing.

porsche-paint-to-sample-colors-116
9 of 15 Porsche

Going for a PTS Plus color can cost over $25,000.

porsche-paint-to-sample-colors-118
10 of 15 Porsche

Keep scrolling to see more of Porsche's PTS process.

porsche-paint-to-sample-colors-119
11 of 15 Porsche
porsche-paint-to-sample-colors-120
12 of 15 Porsche
porsche-paint-to-sample-colors-121
13 of 15 Porsche
porsche-paint-to-sample-colors-122
14 of 15 Porsche
porsche-paint-to-sample-colors-123
15 of 15 Porsche

More Galleries

The best games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The best games on Nintendo Switch

41 Photos
Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

More Galleries

Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

67 Photos
2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

More Galleries

2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

65 Photos
The new Genesis G90 looks incredible

More Galleries

The new Genesis G90 looks incredible

6 Photos
The 51 best VR games

More Galleries

The 51 best VR games

53 Photos
Best dating apps of 2021

More Galleries

Best dating apps of 2021

13 Photos
2022 Bentley Bentayga S is sporty and serene

More Galleries

2022 Bentley Bentayga S is sporty and serene

40 Photos