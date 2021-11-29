Porsche's Paint to Sample produces some amazing colors

There are now over 160 preapproved colors on offer across the Porsche model range.
Porsche is making it even easier to order cars in Paint to Sample colors.
Now over 160 total approved colors are available.
Prices range from $11,430 to $12,830.
Most PTS colors are historic shades used on past models.
Production for the 911 used to be capped at 5 PTS cars a day, but that's been expanded to 20 a day.
Every car that Porsche makes is now available with PTS.
Paint to Sample Plus lets customers create bespoke colors.
PTS Plus requires up to 11 months of feasibility testing.
Going for a PTS Plus color can cost over $25,000.
