Porsche increases availability of Paint to Sample color program

Porsche is expanding the availability of colors in its Paint to Sample program as a response to strong customer demand, bringing the total number of paint colors on offer to over 160 and making them easier to order. PTS is also now available on every single car in the Porsche lineup, with the Cayenne and Taycan recently being added, the automaker confirmed Monday.

This is partially made possible by a recent expansion of the brand's plant in Zuffenhausen where the 718, 911 and Taycan are produced. Porsche used to only be able to build five 911s in PTS colors per day, but now capacity is 20 cars per day. The four-door models have the capacity for around four PTS cars per day, though that could expand for the Taycan soon. Going with a PTS color doesn't add any additional time to the production process, either.

Almost all of the available PTS colors are historic shades used on past Porsche models. Some were offered on entire model lines, while colors like Rubystone or Acid Green were the signature hue for specific models. The 911 and 718 have over 100 different PTS colors in the catalog, while the Taycan has 65 shades and the Cayenne, Macan and Panamera offered with over 50. Going with a PTS color costs $11,430 for most Porsches, though that number increases to $12,830 with GT cars and the 911 Turbo.

For those who want something outside of the pre-approved PTS range -- say a paint color from another automaker or something totally custom -- Porsche also offers Paint to Sample Plus. Available on every model except the Cayenne, PTS Plus lets customers bring a paint sample to Porsche to see if it can be turned into a bespoke color. Each color has to go through feasibility testing, which can take up to 11 months, and luckily Porsche will cover the cost if it ends up being unable to produce the desired color. That's a nice gesture, as PTS Plus ranges from $22,860 on 'regular' cars to $25,660 on GT models and the 911 Turbo.