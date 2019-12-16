  • 2020 Porsche Macan GTS
  • 2020 Porsche Macan GTS
  • 2020 Porsche Macan GTS
  • 2020 Porsche Macan GTS
  • 2020 Porsche Macan GTS
  • 2020 Porsche Macan GTS

The Porsche Macan GTS is returning for the 2020 model year

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
1
of 6

If you've missed the small SUV with an attitude, the Macan GTS returns with more power and finesse than ever before.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
2
of 6

Now, there's 375 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque on tap from a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engine. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
3
of 6

Other performance goods include a standard adaptive air suspension, which drops the chassis by 0.40-inch.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
4
of 6

Matching the racy exterior is a GTS interior with plenty of Alcantara and brushed aluminum. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
5
of 6

GTS sport seats are standard, as is a leather-wrapped steering wheel. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
6
of 6
Now Reading

2020 Porsche Macan GTS looks racy in red

Up Next

2020 Porsche Taycan 4S is a heck of a value

Latest Stories

Apple, Tesla among tech firms sued over child deaths in cobalt mines

Apple, Tesla among tech firms sued over child deaths in cobalt mines

by
2020 Audi Q7 and its big updates will cost over $7,000 more

2020 Audi Q7 and its big updates will cost over $7,000 more

by
Mini Cooper SE electric car orders open and the affordability is still shocking

Mini Cooper SE electric car orders open and the affordability is still shocking

by
2022 FIFA World Cup will feature self-driving Volkswagen electric cars

2022 FIFA World Cup will feature self-driving Volkswagen electric cars

by
DC fast charging, air cooling wear out EV batteries faster, study shows

DC fast charging, air cooling wear out EV batteries faster, study shows

by