2020 Porsche Macan GTS looks racy in red

The Porsche Macan GTS is returning for the 2020 model year
If you've missed the small SUV with an attitude, the Macan GTS returns with more power and finesse than ever before.
Now, there's 375 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque on tap from a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engine.
Other performance goods include a standard adaptive air suspension, which drops the chassis by 0.40-inch.
Matching the racy exterior is a GTS interior with plenty of Alcantara and brushed aluminum.
GTS sport seats are standard, as is a leather-wrapped steering wheel.