Porsche Macan GTS is back and it's packing more power

Porsche had a little surprise Monday evening and announced the Porsche Macan GTS is returning for the 2020 model year. The GTS model has been absent ever since the German automaker flipped over to the latest-generation Macan. It last appeared for the 2018 model year.

But yes, if you've missed the small SUV with an attitude, the Macan GTS returns with more power and finesse than ever before. Now, there's 375 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque on tap from a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engine. If you're not up to speed on your Macan history, that's 15 hp more than the last model. Keeping the accelerator to the floor will show 60 mph in 4.7 seconds, or 4.5 seconds with an optional Sport Chrono package. Top speed sits at 162 mph.

Other performance goods include a standard adaptive air suspension, which drops the chassis by 0.40-inch. The lowered look impresses combined with fat 20-inch wheels that hide beefy brakes. Cast iron brakes are standard, but tungsten-carbide of carbon-ceramic brakes are on the menu as options.

So, we've covered the "go," but Porsche made sure it covered the "show" part of things, too. To help the Macan GTS look the part of a sports car on stilts, there's a standard Sport Design package with new front and rear trim, plus side skirts. Like all Porsche GTS models, black accents abound, especially up front and in the Macan's light signatures.

Matching the racy exterior is a GTS interior with plenty of Alcantara and brushed aluminum. GTS sport seats are standard, as is a leather-wrapped steering wheel. There's a further GTS interior package that'll add even more Alcantara with red or white stitching and a Bose surround sound system.

We'll see the Macan GTS take to the streets once again next summer. The sporty SUV will start at $72,650 before options.