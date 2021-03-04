Porsche has 2 new carbon-fiber electric bicycles with crazy price tags

They're being launched alongside the new Taycan Cross Turismo.

porsche-ebike-cross-angle-view-front
1 of 27
Porsche

Porsche's two new e-bikes are being launched alongside the new Taycan Cross Turismo.

porsche-ebike-cross-angle-view-rear
2 of 27
Porsche

The first model is called the Cross and features a mechanically shifted Shimano drivetrain.

porsche-ebike-cross-carbon-rear-stays
3 of 27
Porsche

It's also got a Shimano electric motor.

porsche-ebike-cross-cockpit
4 of 27
Porsche

It has carbon-fiber construction.

porsche-ebike-cross-fox-rear-suspension
5 of 27
Porsche

A hydraulic seat post from Crank Bros.

porsche-ebike-cross-front
6 of 27
Porsche

And suspension from Magura and Fox.

porsche-ebike-cross-magura-brake
7 of 27
Porsche

Disc brakes come from Magura as well.

porsche-ebike-cross-magura-upside-down-fork
8 of 27
Porsche

It's got a price of $8,549 and is available in three sizes.

porsche-ebike-cross-power-switch
9 of 27
Porsche

It's sold through Porsche dealers and select bicycle retailers.

porsche-ebike-cross-rear-derailleur
10 of 27
Porsche

The other bike is more road-focused, called the Sport, and has an electronically shifted drivetrain.

porsche-ebike-cross-shimano-integrated-battery
11 of 27
Porsche

It has a price tag of just shy of $11,000.

porsche-ebike-cross-side-view-left
12 of 27
Porsche
porsche-ebike-cross-side-view-right
13 of 27
Porsche
porsche-ebike-cross-top
14 of 27
Porsche
porsche-ebike-sport-angle-view-front
15 of 27
Porsche
porsche-ebike-sport-fox-rear-suspension
16 of 27
Porsche
porsche-ebike-sport-front-view
17 of 27
Porsche
porsche-ebike-sport-front-view-front-light
18 of 27
Porsche
porsche-ebike-sport-integrated-rear-light-super-nova
19 of 27
Porsche
porsche-ebike-sport-magura-disc-brake-2
20 of 27
Porsche
porsche-ebike-sport-rear-view
21 of 27
Porsche
porsche-ebike-sport-rear-view-rear-light
22 of 27
Porsche
porsche-ebike-sport-shimano-ep8
23 of 27
Porsche
porsche-ebike-sport-side-view-left
24 of 27
Porsche
porsche-ebike-sport-side-view-right
25 of 27
Porsche
porsche-ebike-sport-super-nova-front-light
26 of 27
Porsche
porsche-ebike-sport-top-cockpit-power-switch
27 of 27
Porsche
