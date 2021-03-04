Porsche has 2 new carbon-fiber electric bicycles with crazy price tags

They're being launched alongside the new Taycan Cross Turismo.
The first model is called the Cross and features a mechanically shifted Shimano drivetrain.
It's also got a Shimano electric motor.
It has carbon-fiber construction.
A hydraulic seat post from Crank Bros.
And suspension from Magura and Fox.
Disc brakes come from Magura as well.
It's got a price of $8,549 and is available in three sizes.
It's sold through Porsche dealers and select bicycle retailers.
The other bike is more road-focused, called the Sport, and has an electronically shifted drivetrain.
It has a price tag of just shy of $11,000.
