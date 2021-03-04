Porsche launches 2 carbon fiber e-bikes to go with your Taycan Cross Turismo

Enlarge Image Porsche

Porsche's new Taycan Cross Turismo isn't the only fancy electric vehicle the folks in Stuttgart announced on Thursday. Porsche also pulled the wraps off two cool and capable e-bikes.

The first bike is called the Sport. It features carbon-fiber construction, a full suspension, a Shimano EP8 motor, Shimano electronically shifting drivetrain with a full-color display and Magura disc brakes. According to Porsche, it's meant to be a bike you can use every day, but the Sport has a recommended retail price of $10,700, so maybe don't daily-ride this thing unless you're brave. It also weighs just shy of 48 pounds.

The other bike is an off-road model called the Cross, and it's also a gnarly piece of kit. Like the Sport, the Cross is made of carbon fiber, and has Magura disc brakes, a Shimano drivetrain -- this time a mechanically shifting XT setup -- with a full-color display, Magura fork and a Fox Racing rear shock. The Cross gets a Crank Bros hydraulic seat post too, which is remotely adjustable. This beast weighs in at 47.8 pounds and comes with a recommended retail price of $8,549.

Both bikes were developed in conjunction with German e-bike firm Rotwild and built in Germany. The bikes are available in three sizes starting this spring, and fit perfectly on the optional bike rack that integrates into the Taycan Cross Turismo's rear bumper.