Throw it back with the Porsche 911 Speedster's Heritage Design Package

The Heritage Design Package starts with a mandatory coat of GT Silver Metallic paint, which is offset with white paint on the front bumper and on the fenders.
The leather interior is a two-tone combination of brown and black, and the seats' headrests get Porsche emblems embossed in 'em.
The center console lid is adorned with Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur lettering, while the steering wheel gets a 12 o'clock stripe in the same shade of brown as the seats.
While the automaker didn't specify a cost yet, the 911 Speedster by itself will set you back $274,500 plus $1,250 for destination.