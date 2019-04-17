  • Porsche 911 Speedster Heritage Design Package
  • Porsche 911 Speedster Heritage Design Package
  • Porsche 911 Speedster Heritage Design Package
  • Porsche 911 Speedster Heritage Design Package

The Heritage Design Package starts with a mandatory coat of GT Silver Metallic paint, which is offset with white paint on the front bumper and on the fenders.     

Published:Caption:Photo:PorscheRead the article
1
of 4

The leather interior is a two-tone combination of brown and black, and the seats' headrests get Porsche emblems embossed in 'em.     

Published:Caption:Photo:PorscheRead the article
2
of 4

The center console lid is adorned with Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur lettering, while the steering wheel gets a 12 o'clock stripe in the same shade of brown as the seats.     

Published:Caption:Photo:PorscheRead the article
3
of 4

While the automaker didn't specify a cost yet, the 911 Speedster by itself will set you back $274,500 plus $1,250 for destination.     

Published:Caption:Photo:PorscheRead the article
4
of 4
Now Reading

Throw it back with the Porsche 911 Speedster's Heritage Design Package

Up Next

2020 Hyundai Sonata brings arresting style to New York

Latest Stories

2019 Wards 10 Best Interiors winners span the industry, from Nissan to Bentley

2019 Wards 10 Best Interiors winners span the industry, from Nissan to Bentley

by
VW Tarok teases us with another pickup truck concept in New York

VW Tarok teases us with another pickup truck concept in New York

by
Long-delayed 2019 Mazda CX-5 finally arrives at New York Auto Show

Long-delayed 2019 Mazda CX-5 finally arrives at New York Auto Show

by
2019 New York Auto Show: Roadshow's favorite debuts

2019 New York Auto Show: Roadshow's favorite debuts

by
2020 Hyundai Venue: Be seen in the small crossover

2020 Hyundai Venue: Be seen in the small crossover

1:24