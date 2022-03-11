/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
Check Out How Porsche and Pixar Are Creating a Modern Sally Carrera 911

The one-off production car will be auctioned off to support charities helping girls in the US and Ukrainian refugees.

porsche-911-sally-carrera-design-110
1 of 25 Porsche

Porsche is creating a one-off 911 inspired by Sally Carrera from Pixar's Cars.

porsche-911-sally-carrera-design-118
2 of 25 Porsche

It will be painted in the same blue as the movie character and feature rad turbo twist wheels.

porsche-911-sally-carrera-design-128
3 of 25 Porsche

The interior will get special badges and trim.

porsche-911-sally-carrera-design-119
4 of 25 Porsche

In the franchise Sally is a 2002 Carrera that's a lawyer in Radiator Springs.

porsche-911-sally-carrera-design-132
5 of 25 Porsche

The new one-off is a collab between Porsche's designers and Pixar's team.

porsche-911-sally-carrera-design-111
6 of 25 Porsche

The project was announced at SXSW.

porsche-911-sally-carrera-design-114
7 of 25 Porsche

The new 911 will be fully road legal.

porsche-911-sally-carrera-design-124
8 of 25 Porsche

Proceeds from the auction will go to Girls Inc. to provide long-term education programs for girls in the US, as well as to UNHCR, the UN's refugee agency, to support kids and their families affected and displaced by the war in Ukraine,

porsche-911-sally-carrera-design-126
9 of 25 Porsche

The auction will happen later this year.

porsche-911-sally-carrera-design-112
10 of 25 Porsche

Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the design process.

porsche-911-sally-carrera-design-113
11 of 25 Porsche
porsche-911-sally-carrera-design-115
12 of 25 Porsche
porsche-911-sally-carrera-design-116
13 of 25 Porsche
porsche-911-sally-carrera-design-117
14 of 25 Porsche
porsche-911-sally-carrera-design-120
15 of 25 Porsche
porsche-911-sally-carrera-design-121
16 of 25 Porsche
porsche-911-sally-carrera-design-122
17 of 25 Porsche
porsche-911-sally-carrera-design-123
18 of 25 Porsche
porsche-911-sally-carrera-design-125
19 of 25 Porsche
porsche-911-sally-carrera-design-127
20 of 25 Porsche
porsche-911-sally-carrera-design-129
21 of 25 Porsche
porsche-911-sally-carrera-design-130
22 of 25 Porsche
porsche-911-sally-carrera-design-131
23 of 25 Porsche
porsche-911-sally-carrera-design-133
24 of 25 Porsche
porsche-911-sally-carrera-design-134
25 of 25 Porsche

