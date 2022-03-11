Check Out How Porsche and Pixar Are Creating a Modern Sally Carrera 911

The one-off production car will be auctioned off to support charities helping girls in the US and Ukrainian refugees.
Porsche is creating a one-off 911 inspired by Sally Carrera from Pixar's Cars.
It will be painted in the same blue as the movie character and feature rad turbo twist wheels.
The interior will get special badges and trim.
In the franchise Sally is a 2002 Carrera that's a lawyer in Radiator Springs.
The new one-off is a collab between Porsche's designers and Pixar's team.
The project was announced at SXSW.
The new 911 will be fully road legal.
Proceeds from the auction will go to Girls Inc. to provide long-term education programs for girls in the US, as well as to UNHCR, the UN's refugee agency, to support kids and their families affected and displaced by the war in Ukraine,
The auction will happen later this year.
