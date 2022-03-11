Porsche to Auction a One-Off 911 Inspired by Sally From Pixar's 'Cars'

Porsche

While we've still got a couple years until the 20th anniversary of Pixar's animated movie Cars, Porsche is celebrating the 20th birthday of one of the movie's main characters with the announcement of an upcoming one-off 911 that will be auctioned off for charity later this year.

In the movie, Sally Carrera is a 2002 996-generation 911 Carrera who moves to Radiator Springs to become the town's attorney. Through the course of the movie, and subsequent Cars films, Sally falls in love with Lightning McQueen, the franchise's NASCAR protagonist. Sally is a unique metallic blue color with a pinstripe "tattoo" on her spoiler and very cool turbo twist-style wheels.

The new 911 that Porsche is building, which will be a fully road-legal car (without eyes for a windshield), will be a 992-generation model that seems to be a Carrera GTS with a manual transmission. Porsche's design and Exclusive Manufaktur teams have been working with a small group of Pixar employees, including Cars production designer Bob Pauley and creative director Jay Ward.

The new car will have the same blue shade of paint on the body and additional exterior elements, a modern interpretation of Sally's wheels, custom badges, extra silver trim and, of course, the tattoo. The interior will have a light color with blue accents, custom side sills and more badges. This being a special-edition Porsche, the car will also come with a one-off watch to match, as well as special luggage, a physical map of Radiator Springs, a special owner's manual and books detailing the design process.

Porsche says this project has been in the works for a few months, but the team is accelerating its efforts due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. Proceeds from the auction will go to Girls Inc. to provide long-term education programs for girls in the US, as well as to UNHCR, the UN's refugee agency, to support kids and their families affected and displaced by the war. This comes after Porsche joined other automakers in pulling out of Russia. Porsche has also had to pause production of all of its models over parts shortages.

The production Sally Carrera was announced at SXSW in Austin, Texas, and Porsche says more info will be given out later this year as the project progresses. The car will be auctioned off by Sotheby's, with the date still forthcoming.