Porsche and Embraer: A perfect pairing

Well-heeled socialites who buy a limited-edition Phenom 300E private also jet get a special 911 Turbo S.

Porsche/Embraer
Porsche/Embraer

Buy a limited-edition Embraer Phenom 300E, get a special Porsche 911 Turbo S.

Porsche/Embraer
Porsche/Embraer

The car and aircraft feature matching paint jobs. 

Porsche/Embraer
Porsche/Embraer

This Porsche brandishes a potent 640 horsepower.

Porsche/Embraer
Porsche/Embraer

This 911 Turbo S's interior features a special two-tone color scheme.

Porsche/Embraer
Porsche/Embraer

The 911 Turbo S can rocket from zero to 60 in just 2.6 seconds.

Porsche/Embraer
Porsche/Embraer

Embraer's offering here is a bit faster than Porsche's. The Phenom 300E can cruise at 534 mph.

Porsche/Embraer
Porsche/Embraer

You also get matching luggage with the purchase of these two vehicles. 

Porsche/Embraer
Porsche/Embraer

The Porsche 911 Turbo S is a legendary sports car. 

Porsche/Embraer
Porsche/Embraer

Embraer did a nice job with this aircraft's interior, which looks suitably luxurious. 

Porsche/Embraer
Porsche/Embraer

For more photos of this sports car and private jet, keep clicking through this gallery.

Porsche/Embraer
Porsche/Embraer
Porsche/Embraer
Porsche/Embraer
Porsche/Embraer
Porsche/Embraer
Porsche/Embraer
Porsche/Embraer
Porsche/Embraer
Porsche/Embraer
Porsche/Embraer
Porsche/Embraer
Porsche/Embraer
Porsche/Embraer
Porsche/Embraer
Porsche/Embraer
Porsche/Embraer
