Porsche and Embraer: A perfect pairing

Well-heeled socialites who buy a limited-edition Phenom 300E private also jet get a special 911 Turbo S.
Buy a limited-edition Embraer Phenom 300E, get a special Porsche 911 Turbo S.
The car and aircraft feature matching paint jobs.
This Porsche brandishes a potent 640 horsepower.
This 911 Turbo S's interior features a special two-tone color scheme.
The 911 Turbo S can rocket from zero to 60 in just 2.6 seconds.
Embraer's offering here is a bit faster than Porsche's. The Phenom 300E can cruise at 534 mph.
You also get matching luggage with the purchase of these two vehicles.
The Porsche 911 Turbo S is a legendary sports car.
Embraer did a nice job with this aircraft's interior, which looks suitably luxurious.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
