Porsche and Embraer make a perfect pair both on road and in the air

Porsche/Embraer

Some things were just made for each other, like hammers and nails, roasted meat served with Barolo wine, and sports cars and private jets. Wait, what? On Thursday, Porsche announced a unique partnership with Embraer, a Brazilian aircraft manufacturer. Well-heeled socialites who purchase a limited-edition Phenom 300E aircraft will also get a matching 911 Turbo S sports car.

Called Duet, this collaboration aims to bring together two of the highest-performing vehicles in their respective segments. Certainly, the 911 Turbo S is one of the swiftest, best-driving cars ever made. With 640 turbocharged horsepower provided by a rear-mounted boxer-six engine, it can rip from zero to 60 mph in a palpitation-inducing 2.6 seconds.

This Porsche will probably beat the Embraer off the line, but the Phenom 300E takes the crown for outright speed. Among single-pilot jets, it is the fastest and offers the longest range. Its high-speed cruising velocity is 464 knots (534 mph), and its five-occupant range is 2,010 nautical miles (2,313 miles). A pair of Pratt & Whitney jet engines provides just shy of 7,000 pounds of thrust and enables this aircraft to fly at up to 45,000 feet.

Adding greatly to passenger comfort, the Phenom 300E has the largest windows in its class, the highest pressurization among light aircraft and even a private lavatory. Cabin staff are, unfortunately, not included.

Porsche/Embraer

Both machines feature a two-tone paint job with platinum silver metallic up top and jet gray metallic on the bottom. Trim strips rendered in chrome and blue liven things up a bit.

A special logo was designed for this partnership. It's a combination of a stylized aircraft wing and the rear spoiler of a 911 Turbo S fitted with the Sport Design package. This emblem is used throughout both car and aircraft.

A number of unique touches make this 911 even more special. Its corresponding aircraft's individual registration number is found on the underside of its rear wing and on the sides of the key fob. The red-illuminated door sills read "No Step," another aviation callout. That special logo appears on a B-pillar-mounted emblem, which also has 10 small rectangles corresponding to the number of Duet sets that will be sold. Naturally, this insignia is repeated on the aircraft.

These limited-edition 911s roll on special alloy wheels that are painted silver and feature blue accents on the flanges. The cars' side air intakes and window trim are rendered in brilliant chrome. Inside, the driver and passengers are treated to a cabin handcrafted by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, one that is not offered in the normal production range. This gets you a two-tone color scheme consisting of black and chalk leathers accentuated by blue stitching. The steering wheel is also two-tone, its contrasting hues arranged to make it vaguely resemble an aircraft control yoke. An Alcantara headliner and carbon-fiber decorations on the seats further gussy things up.

Porsche/Embraer

The 911's front trunk is hand finished, lined with sumptuous leather. Really, it's the perfect place to stick the matching luggage that comes with Duet. This includes a pilot's case and two weekend bags. You also get a special-edition 1919 Globetimer UTC watch. Why? Well, why not?

Just 10 limited-edition Duet sets will be offered. If you like what you see, they're taking orders now, with deliveries beginning in 2021. Pricing for this pair of thoroughbred machines isn't listed, but you can imagine it ain't cheap. On its own, the Porsche 911 Turbo S starts at more than $200,000.