The Porsche 911 America Edition Looks Patriotic

This 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet celebrates the 70th anniversary of the 1953 356 America.
The 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America Edition is Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur's latest special edition.
It celebrates the 70th anniversary of the 1953 356 America Roadster, the first Porsche designed specifically for the US.
The Azure Blue paint won't be available on any other model.
This is Porsche's first three-tone wheel.
There are lots of white and red accents.
The color scheme is carried through to the interior.
This cross-stitching is awesome.
The red shift pattern is a nice touch.
Only 115 will be sold at $186,370 each.
