Porsche 911 GTS America Edition Celebrates 70 Years of Porsche in the US

The first Porsche sports car was sold in America in 1950 by importer Max Hoffman, who after a couple years of success selling the 356 approached Porsche about developing a more affordable car specifically for the US market. The resulting creation was the 1953 356 America Roadster, a stripped-out convertible with a more powerful engine. Only 16 were made, but it influenced development of the 356 Speedster and inspired subsequent US-only special editions throughout the decades. Now, to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the 356 America, Porsche is introducing a new special edition based on the 992-generation 911 called the Carrera GTS Cabriolet America.

Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur developed the America's unique look, deciding on Azure Blue paint for the exterior, a shade inspired by the 1953 car. Azure Blue isn't available through the Paint to Sample program, and the America's Satin Black windshield frame also won't be offered to other Porsche customers. There are cool "America" stripes in White and Guards Red along the body, and the rear badge is finished in white and red as well. The America also has Porsche's first three-tone wheels, with the RS Spyder wheel design having white inner spokes, silver outer finishes and a Guards Red stripe around the rim.

That color scheme is brought through to the interior. Sadly the America just has black leather, but the door panels, dashboard and armrests have double stitching in Guards Red and Pebble Grey. The armrest also has the America script embossed in the leather, and the illuminated sill plates show the years of the 356 America and the new car, as well as the 1992 964 America Roadster. A $7,510 extended interior package adds more stitching to the floor mats, steering wheel, shift boot and seats, with the headrests gaining a Guards Red 911 logo. The shifter also gets a Guards Red gear pattern and the steering wheel has a Guards Red mark at 12 o'clock. Porsche also painted the key in Azure Blue, and it comes in a leather pouch with matching stitching and America embossment.

Mechanically the new America is identical to the standard Carrera GTS cabrio, and it's available with the same extra-cost performance options like rear-axle steering and carbon-ceramic brakes. Porsche's seven-speed manual is the only transmission option, and the America is only offered with rear-wheel drive. Only 115 of the America will be built, with 100 coming to the US and the other 15 going to Canada. It starts at $186,370 including destination, which is $35,520 more than a regular GTS droptop.