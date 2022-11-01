X
Porsche 718 Boxster, Cayman Style Editions Get a Pop of Color

The new variants of the roadster and coupe debut alongside a new Ruby Star Neo color option.

antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg
Antuan Goodwin
antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg

Antuan Goodwin

See full bio
2023 Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman Style Editions
1 of 24 Porsche

The 2023 Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman will feature new Style Edition variants themed around vibrant colors and high-contrast themes.

2023 Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman Style Editions
2 of 24 Porsche

Mechanically, the roadster and coupe are unchanged.

2023 Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman Style Editions
3 of 24 Porsche

A new Ruby Star Neo color option is inspired by the Ruby Star paint used on the 964 Carrera RS.

2023 Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman Style Editions
4 of 24 Porsche

Style Edition models come standard with gloss-black wheels and black exhaust tips.

2023 Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman Style Editions
5 of 24 Porsche

An optional Contrast Package adds black or white stripes and Porsche graphics to the exterior with matching wheels.

2023 Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman Style Editions
6 of 24 Porsche

718 Boxster Style Edition examples also feature an embossed "Boxster" script logo on the fabric convertible top.

2023 Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman Style Editions
7 of 24 Porsche

The standard black leather interior features contrasting Chalk stitching and embossed Porsche crests on the headrests.

2023 Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman Style Editions
8 of 24 Porsche

Illuminated "Boxster" or "Cayman" door sills complete the visual tweaks.

2023 Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman Style Editions
9 of 24 Porsche

Check out our first look at the 2023 Porsche 718 Style Editions for more details or keep scrolling for more pics.

2023 Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman Style Editions
10 of 24 Porsche
2023 Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman Style Editions
11 of 24 Porsche
2023 Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman Style Editions
12 of 24 Porsche
2023 Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman Style Editions
13 of 24 Porsche
2023 Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman Style Editions
14 of 24 Porsche
2023 Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman Style Editions
15 of 24 Porsche
2023 Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman Style Editions
16 of 24 Porsche
2023 Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman Style Editions
17 of 24 Porsche
2023 Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman Style Editions
18 of 24 Porsche
2023 Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman Style Editions
19 of 24 Porsche
2023 Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman Style Editions
20 of 24 Porsche
2023 Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman Style Editions
21 of 24 Porsche
2023 Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman Style Editions
22 of 24 Porsche
2023 Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman Style Editions
23 of 24 Porsche
2023 Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman Style Editions
24 of 24 Porsche

