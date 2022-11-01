Porsche 718 Boxster, Cayman Style Editions Get a Pop of Color

The new variants of the roadster and coupe debut alongside a new Ruby Star Neo color option.
The 2023 Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman will feature new Style Edition variants themed around vibrant colors and high-contrast themes.
Mechanically, the roadster and coupe are unchanged.
A new Ruby Star Neo color option is inspired by the Ruby Star paint used on the 964 Carrera RS.
Style Edition models come standard with gloss-black wheels and black exhaust tips.
An optional Contrast Package adds black or white stripes and Porsche graphics to the exterior with matching wheels.
718 Boxster Style Edition examples also feature an embossed "Boxster" script logo on the fabric convertible top.
The standard black leather interior features contrasting Chalk stitching and embossed Porsche crests on the headrests.
Illuminated "Boxster" or "Cayman" door sills complete the visual tweaks.
Check out our first look at the 2023 Porsche 718 Style Editions for more details or keep scrolling for more pics.