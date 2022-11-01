Sports car enthusiasts shopping for Porsche's mid-engine 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman models will soon have their pick of two stylish new options to set them apart from the crowd. The German automaker announced the 2023 Porsche 718 Boxster Style Edition and the 718 Cayman Style Edition variants today, featuring high-contrast themes and vibrant colors that make the roadster and coupe even more eye-catching than before.

The 718 Style Edition models debut alongside a new Ruby Star Neo paint color -- a hot-pink purplish hue inspired by the Ruby Star color used on the Porsche 964 Carrera RS in the early 1990s. That pink a little too hot for ya? Owners will also have their pick of a variety of other special colors and finishes. Whatever color is chosen, Style Edition models come standard with 20-inch wheels borrowed from the 718 Spyder with a high-gloss black finish. Matching black sport tailpipes are highlighted by silver "Porsche" script detailing. 718 Boxster Style Edition models also feature embossed "Boxster" logos on the fabric convertible top just above the window which remain visible when the roof is stowed.

Inside, the standard black leather interior is contrasted with Chalk colored stitching on the seats, steering wheel and floor mats. Embossed Porsche crests on the headrests and illuminated "Boxster" or "Cayman" script on the stainless steel door sill plates complete interior changes.

Keeping with the high-contrast theme, Style Edition variants can also be ordered with an optional Contrast Package that layers decorative stripes on the hood and Porsche graphics on the flanks in either black or white. Choosing the white theme also swaps the wheels to a high-gloss white finish to match.

The 2023 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman are unchanged beyond the Style Editions' aesthetic tweaks. The roadster and coupe are still powered by a standard 2.0-liter turbocharged Boxer four-cylinder engine good for 300 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. With the standard six-speed manual transmission, a seasoned driver can expect around 4.9 seconds to sprint from 0-to-60 mph. Select the optional seven-speed PDK automatic gearbox and the Sport Chrono performance package to drop that time to 4.5 ticks.

The 2023 Porsche 718 Boxster Style Edition and 718 Cayman Style Edition will debut first in European markets in early 2023 before expanding to global availability later in the year. We expect to learn more regarding US pricing and dealer availability closer to the launch window.