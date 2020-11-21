You can't go to the Petersen, so we'll bring the supercars to you

  • petersen-supercars-2020-001
Supercars have existed longer than the word supercar has.

Something about them with their bright colors and brash designs fascinates us.

The Lamborghini Miura is argued by many to be the first supercar as we know them today.

This is thanks to its midmounted, transverse V12 engine and long, low-slung bodywork.

The definition of a supercar is broader, though.

To many enthusiasts, it describes a special car, designed with performance and theater at the forefront.

They're loud, fast and expensive.

Sometimes, as with the Lancia Stratos, they're great at winning races.

Sometimes, as was the case with the BMW M1, they barely raced at all.

The are often better to look at and admire than they are to drive, but that doesn't dissuade us from loving them anyway.

Click or swipe through for many more spectacular cars from the Petersen Museum's Supercars exhibit.

