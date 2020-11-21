The Petersen Museum is closed, but you can still see the incredible supercars exhibition

Petersen Museum

While the term "supercar" has been around for decades -- dating back to the 1960s -- the idea of a supercar has been around almost since the beginning of motorized personal transportation. The concept of a car that goes faster than all the cars around it appeals to us on a primal level, and as enthusiasts, most of us have been suckers for supercars since we were kids. They're the poster cars we all had on our bedroom walls.

The Petersen Museum in Los Angeles is capitalizing on that obsession with its Supercars exhibit. The museum is closed to the public currently due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that hasn't stopped it from assembling 30 of the world's most influential supercars from all periods of automotive history, ranging from the Mercedes Gullwing to the Ferrari Enzo and beyond.

You might not be able to see the exhibit in person, but you can go on a virtual tour in the gallery below. Some of the highlights of the exhibition include a McLaren F1 GT LM, Steve McQueen's personal Jaguar XKSS, the Lamborghini Countach and the Ferrari F40. This one's definitely worth your time.