Get your V12 jollies with the Pagani Huayra Roadster BC

Pagani on Wednesday unveiled the Huayra Roadster BC.
Its first debut comes in the form of the mobile game CSR Racing 2, but the car won't be shown to the public until Monterey Cary Week in mid-August.
The Huayra Roadster BC gets its power from a Mercedes-AMG-assembled 6.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V12.
It produces a bonkers 791 horsepower, a fair bit more than the Huayra BC in coupe form, as well as 774 pound-feet of torque.
All that hustle is shipped same-day air to the rear wheels through a seven-speed, single-clutch automated manual transmission.
Weighing just 2,756 pounds, this thing should positively scoot.
The exterior places a unique focus on aerodynamics, and it pays off in spades, producing a reported 1,102 pounds of downforce at 174 mph.
it's not like you can buy a Roadster BC, though.
Not only are the cars $3.4 million each, but all 40 copies intended for production are already sold out, too.