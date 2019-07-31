Get your V12 jollies with the Pagani Huayra Roadster BC

  • Pagani Huayra Roadster BC
  • Pagani Huayra Roadster BC
  • Pagani Huayra Roadster BC
  • Pagani Huayra Roadster BC
  • Pagani Huayra Roadster BC
  • Pagani Huayra Roadster BC
  • Pagani Huayra Roadster BC
  • Pagani Huayra Roadster BC
  • Pagani Huayra Roadster BC
  • Pagani Huayra Roadster BC
  • Pagani Huayra Roadster BC
  • Pagani Huayra Roadster BC
  • Pagani Huayra Roadster BC
  • Pagani Huayra Roadster BC
  • Pagani Huayra Roadster BC
  • Pagani Huayra Roadster BC
  • Pagani Huayra Roadster BC
  • Pagani Huayra Roadster BC
  • Pagani Huayra Roadster BC
  • Pagani Huayra Roadster BC
  • Pagani Huayra Roadster BC
  • Pagani Huayra Roadster BC
  • Pagani Huayra Roadster BC
  • Pagani Huayra Roadster BC
  • Pagani Huayra Roadster BC
  • Pagani Huayra Roadster BC
  • Pagani Huayra Roadster BC
  • Pagani Huayra Roadster BC
  • Pagani Huayra Roadster BC

Pagani on Wednesday unveiled the Huayra Roadster BC.     

Read the article
Caption:Photo:Pagani
1
of 29

Its first debut comes in the form of the mobile game CSR Racing 2, but the car won't be shown to the public until Monterey Cary Week in mid-August.    

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Pagani
2
of 29

The Huayra Roadster BC gets its power from a Mercedes-AMG-assembled 6.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V12.    

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Pagani
3
of 29

It produces a bonkers 791 horsepower, a fair bit more than the Huayra BC in coupe form, as well as 774 pound-feet of torque.     

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Pagani
4
of 29

All that hustle is shipped same-day air to the rear wheels through a seven-speed, single-clutch automated manual transmission.    

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Pagani
5
of 29

Weighing just 2,756 pounds, this thing should positively scoot.    

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Pagani
6
of 29

The exterior places a unique focus on aerodynamics, and it pays off in spades, producing a reported 1,102 pounds of downforce at 174 mph.     

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Pagani
7
of 29

it's not like you can buy a Roadster BC, though.    

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Pagani
8
of 29

Not only are the cars $3.4 million each, but all 40 copies intended for production are already sold out, too.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Pagani
9
of 29

Read the article
Published:Photo:Pagani
10
of 29

Read the article
Published:Photo:Pagani
11
of 29

Read the article
Published:Photo:Pagani
12
of 29

Read the article
Published:Photo:Pagani
13
of 29

Read the article
Published:Photo:Pagani
14
of 29

Read the article
Published:Photo:Pagani
15
of 29

Read the article
Published:Photo:Pagani
16
of 29

Read the article
Published:Photo:Pagani
17
of 29

Read the article
Published:Photo:Pagani
18
of 29

Read the article
Published:Photo:Pagani
19
of 29

Read the article
Published:Photo:Pagani
20
of 29

Read the article
Published:Photo:Pagani
21
of 29

Read the article
Published:Photo:Pagani
22
of 29

Read the article
Published:Photo:Pagani
23
of 29

Read the article
Published:Photo:Pagani
24
of 29

Read the article
Published:Photo:Pagani
25
of 29

Read the article
Published:Photo:Pagani
26
of 29

Read the article
Published:Photo:Pagani
27
of 29

Read the article
Published:Photo:Pagani
28
of 29

Read the article
Published:Photo:Pagani
29
of 29
Now Reading

Get your V12 jollies with the Pagani Huayra Roadster BC

Up Next

The 2019 Bugatti Divo is the Chiron that zigs

Latest Stories

Pagani Huayra Roadster BC is a $3.4-million, 791-hp rocket of opulence

Pagani Huayra Roadster BC is a $3.4-million, 791-hp rocket of opulence

by
Bentley's latest addition to its Crewe factory? 120,000 bees

Bentley's latest addition to its Crewe factory? 120,000 bees

by
Kia recalls 11,000 Optima sedans because autobrake might not engage

Kia recalls 11,000 Optima sedans because autobrake might not engage

by
Learning to drive a monster truck: It's harder than you think

Learning to drive a monster truck: It's harder than you think

10:47
Monster Jam University got me muddy and airborne

Monster Jam University got me muddy and airborne

by