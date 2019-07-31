Pagani Huayra Roadster BC is a $3.4 million, 791-hp rocket of opulence

Enlarge Image Pagani

Days where Pagani reveals a new car are few and far between, and thus, each of these events deserves more than a little attention. After all, these are utterly ridiculous hypercars built on the weird fringes of automotive engineering, and their exclusivity makes them even more interesting. Today's a day worth celebrating, then, because Pagani has pulled off the wraps on its latest hypercar.

Pagani on Wednesday unveiled the Huayra Roadster BC. Its first debut comes in the form of the mobile game CSR Racing 2, but the car won't be shown to the public until Monterey Cary Week in mid-August. Nevertheless, it's one ridiculous car, and Pagani has already seen fit to divulge a whole bunch of specs, all of which are confoundingly awesome.

The Huayra Roadster BC gets its power from a Mercedes-AMG-assembled 6.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V12. It produces a bonkers 791 horsepower, a fair bit more than the Huayra BC in coupe form, as well as 774 pound-feet of torque. All that hustle is shipped same-day air to the rear wheels through a seven-speed, single-clutch automated manual transmission. Weighing just 2,756 pounds -- a roughly-70-pound decrease over the "regular" Huayra Roadster -- this thing should positively scoot.

The exterior places a unique focus on aerodynamics, and it pays off in spades, producing a reported 1,102 pounds of downforce at 174 mph. In fact, according to Motor Trend, the Roadster BC shares no common body panels with the Huayra Roadster. As it's a roadster, it has a removable roof, rather than a retracting one.

The interior is a work of art, just like it is in every Pagani. The trademark exposed shift linkage remains, surrounded by carbon fiber, leather and suede on just about every surface. There's some quality wood on the shift knob, and even the shape of the gauge cluster looks freaky-deaky and alien. There's a screen in there, sure, but something tells me owners will be too busy having fun to notice it's there.

As of right now, it's believed that this will be the last Huayra variant to grace the planet, as Pagani is hard at work on a follow-up. That's always subject to change -- Motor Trend's report points out that the Roadster BC wasn't in the cards until deposits just started showing up -- but it's not like you can buy a Roadster BC anyway. Not only are the cars $3.4 million each, but all 40 copies intended for production are already sold out, too.