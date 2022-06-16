Pagani Huayra Codalunga Is Longer and More Beautiful

Pagani unveiled a new longtail version of the Huayra hypercar called the Codalunga.
Its engine cover is 14.2 inches longer than a standard Huayra's.
The rear end is completely new.
The active aerodynamics have been reworked.
Its V12 makes 840 horsepower.
The Codalunga is the most beautiful Pagani in years.
Pagani says it weighs just 2,822 pounds.
The interior is mostly the same as the regular Huayra.
The design was inspired by 1960s Le Mans race cars.
Only five will be built, at a starting price of over $7.3 million.