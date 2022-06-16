X
Pagani Huayra Codalunga Is Longer and More Beautiful

The Codalunga was created at the behest of two Pagani collectors.

Daniel Golson
Daniel Golson
golson-hs

Daniel Golson

See full bio
Pagani Huayra Codalunga front end with doors open
1 of 10 Pagani

Pagani unveiled a new longtail version of the Huayra hypercar called the Codalunga.

Pagani Huayra Codalunga side view
2 of 10 Pagani

Its engine cover is 14.2 inches longer than a standard Huayra's.

Pagani Huayra Codalunga rear 3/4 view
3 of 10 Pagani

The rear end is completely new.

Pagani Huayra Codalunga top-down hood details
4 of 10 Pagani

The active aerodynamics have been reworked.

Pagani Huayra Codalunga open engine bay
5 of 10 Pagani

Its V12 makes 840 horsepower.

Pagani Huayra Codalunga taillights
6 of 10 Pagani

The Codalunga is the most beautiful Pagani in years.

Pagani Huayra Codalunga rear wheel
7 of 10 Pagani

Pagani says it weighs just 2,822 pounds.

Pagani Huayra Codalunga interior
8 of 10 Pagani

The interior is mostly the same as the regular Huayra.

Pagani Huayra Codalunga rear vents
9 of 10 Pagani

The design was inspired by 1960s Le Mans race cars.

Pagani Huayra Codalunga gauge cluster details
10 of 10 Pagani

Only five will be built, at a starting price of over $7.3 million.

