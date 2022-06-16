Pagani Huayra Codalunga Is a $7.3M Longtail Created for Two Collectors

What's happening Pagani unveiled a new longtail Codalunga version of its Huayra hypercar. Why it matters It has a gorgeous design that will influence Pagani's next model. What's next Only five will be built, and one is coming to the US.

Italian hypercar-maker Pagani is known for its extravagant styling and art deco-y detailing, with each new special edition and one-off creation being wilder (and sometimes uglier) than the last. But as the Huayra approaches the end of its production run, Pagani has unveiled a new limited-run version that is the brand's most beautiful and restrained model in years.

Called the Huayra Codalunga, Italian for "longtail," this new model is the direct result of customer desires. Pagani says that two collectors approached company founder and designer Horacio Pagani in 2018 with the idea for a longtail version of the Huayra, with streamlined styling inspired by Le Mans race cars of the 1960s. The two clients worked with Pagani's Grandi Complicazioni special projects division, who oversee all of the brand's ultracustomized creations.

It took two years for the styling to be completed, with Pagani creating both a 1/4-scale model and a full-size model to refine the design before starting to actually build them.

The resulting model is gorgeous, far less fussy and complicated than every other Huayra. Pagani doesn't say how much longer the Codalunga is than a standard Huayra, but its rear engine cover its 14.2 inches longer than on the base car. The simpler front end has a pointer oval-shaped grille without any internal mesh, and the car's stance looks wider and squatter. The Codalunga ditches the regular Huayra's lower side intake and has a redesigned front fender vent that simplifies its flanks, while there's a pair of new scoops on the rear deck.

But the biggest changes are at the rear, with the lower bumper area getting a steeply raked upward sweep and no diffuser. The three taillights are positioned in a slightly curved line, with the bodywork curving around them, and the quad exhaust tips and piping are completely exposed. It's a distinctly Pagani look while feeling fresh.

Powering the Codalunga is Pagani's AMG-built twin-turbo V12 engine, which in this application puts out 840 horsepower and 811 pound-feet of torque, making it more powerful than the Huayra BC. Pagani says the Codalunga weighs 2,822 pounds, making it a couple hundred pounds lighter than a normal Huayra. The titanium exhaust system weighs just 9.7 pounds and wears a ceramic coating like vintage race cars had. No performance figures have been given, but the Codalunga does have an evolution of the Huayra's four-flap active aerodynamic setup, and Pagani says it's way more aerodynamically efficient than the regular Huayra.

This specific Codalunga's spec does without Pagani's now-ubiquitous exposed carbon-fiber finishes and outlandish color schemes, instead going for a gorgeous matte ice blue paint with minimal brightwork and gold-accented wheels. Structural components retain their visible carbon fiber, but otherwise the look is very clean. Its interior is more in-your-face. There's brown leather that has cool checkered woven elements, lots of body-color trim, a new glovebox design and a whole bunch of LED lights.

Only five Codalungas will be built at a starting cost of over $7,300,000 each, nearly triple the base price of a normal Huayra, and each one has already been spoken for. Maybe most impressively, the Codalunga is certified and homologated for sale globally, including in the US -- one of the five cars will be coming to America. The Huayra's successor, which might be named C10, will be unveiled later this year and should feature styling elements seen on the Codalunga.