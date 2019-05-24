The A-Team lives on in Opel's 'O-Team' Zafira Life

  • Opel O-Team Van
Opel is bringing a bunch of its biggest fans together to celebrate the automaker.

Photo:Opel
1
of 11

At the event in Oschersleben, Germany, it will unveil one of the strangest vans we've seen in some time.

Photo:Opel
2
of 11

Opel on Friday unveiled its "O-Team" Zafira Life van.     

Photo:Opel
3
of 11

If the name and the general aesthetics don't give it away, the van is a tribute to the A-Team's GMC Vandura from the 1980s A-Team television show.     

Photo:Opel
4
of 11

The van carries a similar paint job to the A-Team's Vandura, with the exception of a changed-up color scheme that uses Opel's favorite hues.   

Photo:Opel
5
of 11

Underneath is an Opel Zafira Life van, which isn't offered in the US.

Photo:Opel
6
of 11

That bright-green strip really pops in pictures.

Photo:Opel
7
of 11

A 20-inch BBS alloy wheel hangs out at each corner, wrapped in aggressive Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires.

Photo:Opel
8
of 11

Behind the front wheels is a set of 15-inch brake rotors.

Photo:Opel
9
of 11

There's a set of sport seats from the Opel Insignia GSi up front, while the second and third rows get rotating captain's chairs wrapped in leather and Alcantara suede.     

Photo:Opel
10
of 11

The weirdest part about being inside the van, though, is that the speakers will deceive you into believing there's a V8 under the hood (there isn't -- it's just a 2.0-liter diesel I4).    

Photo:Opel
11
of 11
