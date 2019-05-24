The A-Team lives on in Opel's 'O-Team' Zafira Life

By make and model
Opel is bringing a bunch of its biggest fans together to celebrate the automaker.
At the event in Oschersleben, Germany, it will unveil one of the strangest vans we've seen in some time.
Opel on Friday unveiled its "O-Team" Zafira Life van.
If the name and the general aesthetics don't give it away, the van is a tribute to the A-Team's GMC Vandura from the 1980s A-Team television show.
The van carries a similar paint job to the A-Team's Vandura, with the exception of a changed-up color scheme that uses Opel's favorite hues.
Underneath is an Opel Zafira Life van, which isn't offered in the US.
That bright-green strip really pops in pictures.
A 20-inch BBS alloy wheel hangs out at each corner, wrapped in aggressive Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires.
Behind the front wheels is a set of 15-inch brake rotors.
There's a set of sport seats from the Opel Insignia GSi up front, while the second and third rows get rotating captain's chairs wrapped in leather and Alcantara suede.
The weirdest part about being inside the van, though, is that the speakers will deceive you into believing there's a V8 under the hood (there isn't -- it's just a 2.0-liter diesel I4).