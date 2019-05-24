Opel's modified Zafira Life pays homage to The A-Team's GMC Vandura

Enlarge Image Opel

Opel is bringing a bunch of its biggest fans together to celebrate the automaker, and at the event in Oschersleben, Germany, it will unveil one of the strangest vans we've seen in some time.

Opel on Friday unveiled its "O-Team" Zafira Life van. If the name and the general aesthetics don't give it away, the van is a tribute to the A-Team's GMC Vandura from the 1980s A-Team television show. While there won't be any cigar-chomping action going on, it's been a hot minute since an automaker has trotted out a custom van, so that alone is worth celebrating.

The van carries a similar paint job to the A-Team's Vandura, with the exception of a changed-up color scheme that uses Opel's favorite hues, and that bright-green strip really pops in pictures. A 20-inch BBS alloy wheel hangs out at each corner, wrapped in aggressive Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, and behind the front wheels is a set of 15-inch brake rotors. The van itself is lower than usual, too, but it can raise and lower as needed, thanks to an adjustable air suspension.

The interior is largely the same as usual, save for the same color scheme as the exterior. There's a set of sport seats from the Opel Insignia GSi up front, while the second and third rows get rotating captain's chairs wrapped in leather and Alcantara suede. The weirdest part about being inside the van, though, is that the speakers will deceive you into believing there's a V8 under the hood (there isn't -- it's just a 2.0-liter diesel I4).

This isn't a one-off creation, either. Opel noted that every modification made to the van carries TUV approval, so the parts are all road-legal installations that anyone in Europe can make. Thus, there might be more than a few "O-Team" vans rolling around Germany in the near future. I pity the fool who doesn't dig that idea.