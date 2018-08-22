Opel GT X Experimental concept is a flashy next-gen crossover

  • Opel GT X Experimental Concept
The Opel GT X Experimental concept is a compact electric crossover that's meant to show off the next generation of Opel vehicles under its new owner, Groupe PSA.   

Meant to resemble a motorcycle helmet, the "Vizor," as it's called, contains the headlights, running lights and all the hardware required for driver-assistance systems.

The running-light design will continue to show up in future Opel vehicles, even if the entire "Vizor" concept doesn't.    

The main staple of its design, the visual axes that converge at the grille's badge, is something you should expect to see in future production Opels.   

The windshield and sunroof comprise a single piece of glass that stretches all the way to the second row.    

The concept packs suicide doors, offering an unobstructed view through the cabin when all doors are open.     

The GT X Experimental concept is entirely electric, which reflects Opel's desire to electrify its entire lineup by 2024.    

The car is not fully autonomous -- a change from most concepts of late -- but it is capable of SAE Level 3 autonomy.   

The instrument panel is bare, save for a single screen that covers nearly two thirds of the dashboard.    

Keep on scrolling to check out even more pictures of Opel's latest electrified creation.

