The Nissan Ultimate Parks Titan is ready for the great outdoors

The Nissan Ultimate Parks Titan will be donated to the Grand Canyon Conservancy.

Photo:Nissan
It's part of Nissan's partnership with the National Park Foundation.

Photo:Nissan
The truck has a 3-inch lift kit and air suspension, as well as off-road wheels and tires, so that it can more readily handle trips through Grand Canyon National Park.

Photo:Nissan
The truck also tows a trailer that features a tent and awning for longer journeys off the grid.

Photo:Nissan
A 55-gallon fuel tank and fuel cell allow for longer ranges away from filling stations, while an onboard air compressor, welder and generator make the Nissan Titan XD more self-sufficient.

Photo:Nissan
