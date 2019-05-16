The Nissan Ultimate Parks Titan is ready for the great outdoors

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Nissan Ultimate Parks Titan will be donated to the Grand Canyon Conservancy.
It's part of Nissan's partnership with the National Park Foundation.
The truck has a 3-inch lift kit and air suspension, as well as off-road wheels and tires, so that it can more readily handle trips through Grand Canyon National Park.
The truck also tows a trailer that features a tent and awning for longer journeys off the grid.
A 55-gallon fuel tank and fuel cell allow for longer ranges away from filling stations, while an onboard air compressor, welder and generator make the Nissan Titan XD more self-sufficient.