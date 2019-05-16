Nissan Ultimate Parks Titan set for duty in Grand Canyon National Park

Enlarge Image Nissan

Nissan on Thursday revealed a project truck that will be donated to the Grand Canyon Conservancy. The Ultimate Parks Titan, based on a 2019 Nissan Titan XD, will be used by the Canyon Field School, an organization that helps young people visit and explore Grand Canyon National Park. It follows on the earlier Ultimate Service Titan and Ultimate Work Titan, which were built for the Red Cross and Habitat for Humanity, respectively.

With that use in mind, the Ultimate Parks Titan needed to be able to travel long distances over varied terrain. The project started with a 2019 Titan XD Pro-4X powered by the truck's 5.6-liter gasoline V8 engine. To build on that base, Nissan added an Icon 3-inch lift kit and Hellwig air suspension, as well as 35-inch Nitto Trail Grappler off-road tires.

Aft of the cab, the Titan XD's frame was extended and its traditional bed removed. In its place is a custom bed from CM Truck Beds, with a variety of locking compartments, storage bins and equipment racks. There's also a 55-gallon fuel tank and fuel cell, as Nissan notes the truck might spend long periods of time away from a fueling station.

Included accessories range from a Warn Industries Wrench and Baja Designs lighting, to a welder, air compressors and generator. The Titan tows a Black Series Camper off-road trailer, which also features a Rhino Rack Batwing awning for getting some shade from the sun. Both truck and trailer have a special body wrap featuring topographical lines from the north rim of the Grand Canyon.

The Nissan Ultimate Parks Titan will be displayed this week at Overland Expo West in Flagstaff, Arizona. "We can't wait for it to be put to work by the exceptional men and women improving our national parks every day," Tiago Castro, Nissan North America director of light commercial vehicles, said in a statement.