Nissan NV300 van concept lets you woodwork in the sticks with ease

Nissan introduced the NV300 van concept on Friday at the Brussels Motor Show in Belgium.
In the case of this specific concept, the van has been turned into a mobile woodworking shop.
Not only does the concept help showcase how its vans can be outfitted for a variety of bespoke purposes, it also carries a bit of new-energy tech that can help van-life aficionados.
The doors have been fitted to hold all manner of tools.
The inside of the van itself has a bunch of shelves and other storage solutions.
But there's still space for a desk inside and a second foldout table allows woodworkers to enjoy open air, too.
There's also a touchscreen computer and LED lighting integrated into the cargo area.
To help power the tools while on the road, Nissan also included its Energy Roam power pack.
Made from second-life batteries from old Leaf EVs, Nissan Energy Roam can recharge using solar panels mounted to the van's roof, to help stay off the grid even longer.
