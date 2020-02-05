This Nissan Frontier has 1 million miles and climbing

On the eve of the 2020 Chicago Auto Show, Nissan published a press release all about Brian Murphy and his 2007 Nissan Frontier.
The red pickup has accumulated more than 1 million miles on its odometer, enough to cover two round trips to the Moon.
It's still on the original four-cylinder engine and five-speed manual transmission.
Murphy said in the press release that he changes his own oil every 10,000 miles.
The truck's first clutch lasted 800,000 miles, while a timing chain made it 700,000 miles before being replaced as a precaution.
The driver's seat is impressive, too, making it about 500,000 miles before being swapped out.
Murphy's car has long since passed the endpoint of his odometer, so he's using the trip odometer to keep track of his mileage beyond that point.
Considering his job still has him out making deliveries across Chicago, odds are Murphy's truck will continue chugging along for a long time to come.
Nissan didn't present him with a new truck (yet), so he's still rockin' Old Faithful.
