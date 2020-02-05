2007 Nissan Frontier rolls past 1 million miles, earns celebration in Chicago

One million miles. Most folks may never reach that number of miles driven if they totalled up their entire history of vehicle ownership. But one person in Chicago managed to tack that many miles onto a single truck -- and it's still going strong.

On the eve of the 2020 Chicago Auto Show, Nissan published a press release all about Brian Murphy and his 2007 Nissan Frontier. The red pickup has accumulated more than 1 million miles on its odometer, enough to cover two round trips to the Moon, and it's still on the original four-cylinder engine and five-speed manual transmission.

Of course, Murphy's Frontier hasn't avoided maintenance entirely -- quite the opposite, in fact. Murphy said in the press release that he changes his own oil every 10,000 miles. The truck's first clutch lasted 800,000 miles, while a timing chain made it 700,000 miles before being replaced as a precaution. The driver's seat is impressive, too, making it about 500,000 miles before being swapped out.

Trouble is, that 2007 Frontier odometer only goes to 999,999. Murphy's car has long since passed that point, and he's using the trip odometer to keep track of his mileage beyond that point. Considering his job still has him out making deliveries across Chicago, odds are Murphy's truck will continue chugging along for a long time to come -- Nissan didn't present him with a new truck (yet), so he's still rockin' Old Faithful.

Murphy and his family have been invited to an event at the Chicago Auto Show to help commemorate this major milestone. While it won't make an appearance in the Second City, Nissan has a new generation of Frontier up its sleeve, and reports point to a debut taking place later this year.