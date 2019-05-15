Nissan's Destination Frontier is designed for wilderness adventures

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Nissan's latest project vehicle is called Destination Frontier.
The off-roader will be displayed publicly at the Overland Expo West event in Flagstaff, Arizona.
Upgrades include a 3-inch lift kit, Nitto Trail Grappler off-road tires and extra skid plates.
In addition, the Nissan Frontier has upgrades like a Warn Industries winch, extra lighting and a fridge/freezer.
The Frontier also has a CVT Mt. Shasta tent atop its bed rack, allowing drivers to sleep while out on the trail.
Nissan says that all told, recreating this project truck would cost only $40,000 -- making entrance to overlanding a more affordable prospect for more enthusiasts.