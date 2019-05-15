Nissan's Destination Frontier is designed for wilderness adventures

  • Nissan Destination Frontier
Nissan's latest project vehicle is called Destination Frontier.

Photo:Nissan
The off-roader will be displayed publicly at the Overland Expo West event in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Photo:Nissan
Upgrades include a 3-inch lift kit, Nitto Trail Grappler off-road tires and extra skid plates.

Photo:Nissan
In addition, the Nissan Frontier has upgrades like a Warn Industries winch, extra lighting and a fridge/freezer.

Photo:Nissan
The Frontier also has a CVT Mt. Shasta tent atop its bed rack, allowing drivers to sleep while out on the trail.

Photo:Nissan
Nissan says that all told, recreating this project truck would cost only $40,000 -- making entrance to overlanding a more affordable prospect for more enthusiasts.

Photo:Nissan
