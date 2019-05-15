Nissan Destination Frontier one-off is an overlander on a budget

Enlarge Image Nissan

Nissan in recent years has embraced the overlanding trend -- essentially long-distance off-roading in tough trucks and SUVs -- in a big way, showing off a variety of concept models designed to cater to the enthusiasts. The latest of those vehicles, revealed Wednesday, is the Destination Frontier, a one-off creation that Nissan says would cost someone less than $40,000 to recreate (that price excludes the custom wrap shown here). The truck will be displayed at Overland Expo West, which runs from May 17 through 19 in Flagstaff, Arizona and bills itself as, "the world's most unique event series for do-it-yourself adventure travel enthusiasts."

The goal of sticking to the relatively strict budget was "to help democratize the overlanding experience by showing a more affordable approach to the sport," Tiago Castro, Nissan North America director of light commercial vehicles, said in a statement.

The Destination Frontier is based on a 2019 Frontier Crew Cab SV Midnight Edition with four-wheel drive; its list price is $32,925 before any options. To help upgrade it for better off-road performance, it has been outfitted with a 3-inch lift kit from Nisstec, as well as new American Racing wheels wearing Nitto Trail Grappler off-road tires. There are also skid plates, rock sliders and a Hefty Fabworks bumper to protect the Frontier's bodywork when traversing rough terrain.

To give adventurers somewhere to stay, the truck also features a Leitner Designs bed rack with a Mt. Shasta tent, as well as various extra storage trays, lights and even a refrigerator/freezer combo. Finally, the Destination Frontier gets a Warn Industries winch to help extract the truck should it get stuck. All told, it looks like all the aftermarket goodies you'd need to take your Frontier on an overlanding trip.

While you can't go and buy this truck from your Nissan dealer, the idea is that you might be inspired to buy the standard model and try to reproduce it yourself. "We believe Destination Frontier will spark the imagination of customers who would like to get into overlanding but don't want to spend a fortune in the process," Castro said in a statement.